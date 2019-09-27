Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Size Latest Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics

Global “Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Ethernet switches used in industrial settings are different from commercial switches. Industrial Ethernet switches are designed for environments that are unfavorable to commercial switches. This can include environments with extreme temperatures, high vibrations, and several electric noises. Commercial Ethernet switches are designed to meet enterprise electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirement. Most industrial switches are designed to meet stringent industrial EMC requirements. In addition, industrial Ethernet switches have a much higher mean time to failure and mean time to repair than commercial switches. Implementation of unmanaged Ethernet switch is governed in the applications of Ethernet devices communication with industrial PC or a network printer, this modulates uninterrupted communication between the devices.

One of the primary unmanaged industrial ethernet switches market drivers is the rising implementation of embedded Ethernet switches. The growing need to reduce cost and space is leading to the greater adoption of embedded switching equipment for industrial machines. Embedded Ethernet switches (managed and unmanaged) are designed to be accommodated within the main board of an automation component. Embedded Ethernet boards fill a gap between large stand-alone Ethernet switches and switching chips. These unmanaged switches provide drop-in Ethernet functionality and decrease the time taken for an automation equipment manufacturer to transform an in-production design into a state-of-the-art Ethernet-enabled product.

One of the latest unmanaged industrial ethernet switches market trends is the rising popularity of power over ethernet (PoE) switches. The PoE standard allows users to power devices over ethernet cabling. PoE offers the potential for economic standards based on the high-performance industrial network. Moreover, the possibility of combining signal and power into a single ethernet cable connection will contribute to the already-rapid transition to ethernet-based industrial control systems. This will, in turn, give the capability to power a full SCADA system from ports on industrial Ethernet switches, in addition to non-traditional devices such as cameras and PCs.

EMEA hold the highest unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches market share during the forecast period. The high preference of the end-user for unmanaged Ethernet switches with a robust IP67/54 enclosure for use in the most demanding environments is driving the growth of the embedded network switches market in the region.

