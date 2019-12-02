Urethral Strictures Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Secondly, global Urethral Strictures Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Urethral Strictures market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Urethral stricture refers to the narrowing of the urethra. This disease causes an inflammation of the urethra that narrows or

blocks the passageway through which the urine flows from the bladder. The stricture could be caused

due to inflammation, infection, or injury. It is much more common in men than in women. The

urethral stricture market could be driven by the increasing prevalence of urethral strictures, rising

cases of urolithiasis in the adult population, and the growing incidence of urinary incontinence.

Hypospadias is a common congenital malformation that requires surgical repair, and its long-term management requires a substantial amount of socioeconomic resources. The rising prevalence of hypospadias is of major interest for healthcare providers, clinical medicines, and research. According to a study published by the NCBI in 2016, the mean prevalence for hypospadias in North America was 34.2, followed by 19.9 in Europe, 0.6 to 69 in Asia, and 5.9 in Africa.

The global urethral stricture market is segmented based on type, condition, cause, treatment, gender, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into posterior urethral stricture and anterior urethral stricture.

The global urethral stricture market on the basis of cause is divided into hypospadias and epispadias and urinary incontinence.

Based on condition, the market is further segmented into iatrogenic, idiopathic, infection-induced, and trauma.

The treatment segment is classified into urethral dilation, direct vision internal urethrotomy (DVIU), and urethroplasty.

Based on gender the market has been divided into male and female.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, urologic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global urethral stricture market was valued at USD 934.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period.

Key Players

SRS Medical, JenaSurgical GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Healthtronics Inc, Allium Medical Solutions, UROMED, Richard Wolf GmbH, Bard Medical, Lumenis Ltd, and Mukocell

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global urethral stricture market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global urethral stricture market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global urethral stricture market

Target Audience

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Medical Devices Distributors

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Key Findings

The global urethral stricture market is expected to reach 934.7 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2018 to 2024

On the basis of type, the posterior urethral stricture segment accounted for the major market share of 54.02% and was valued at USD 504.9 million in 2017

Based on condition, the hypospadias and epispadias segment accounted for the major market share of 50.15% and was valued at USD 468.8 million in 2017

On the basis of treatment, the urethroplasty segment accounted for the major market share of 35.70% and was valued at USD 333.7 million in 2017

On the basis of cause, the idiopathic segment accounted for the major market share of 35.6% and was valued at USD 333.6 million in 2017

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounted for a major market share of 35.6% in 2017 with USD 333.6 million in 2017

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global urethral stricture market which is expected to reach USD 534.3 million by 2024

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 7.92% from 2018 to 2024

Regional Analysis

Americas

oNorth America

Ã¯âÂ§US

Ã¯âÂ§Canada

oSouth America

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oAustralia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

oMiddle East

oAfrica

