Urokinase Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Urokinase Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Urokinase market size.

About Urokinase:

Urokinase, also known as urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA), is a serine protease present in humans and other animals. The human urokinase protein was discovered, but not named, by McFarlane and Pilling in 1947. Urokinase was originally isolated from human urine, and it is also present in the blood and in the extracellular matrix of many tissues. The primary physiological substrate of this enzyme is plasminogen, which is an inactive form (zymogen) of the serine protease plasmin.

Top Key Players of Urokinase Market:

NDPharm

Wanhua Biochem

Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma

Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical

Urokinase Powder

Urokinase Solution Major Applications covered in the Urokinase Market report are:

Hospital

Clinic

Others Scope of Urokinase Market:

The global Urokinase industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, such as NDPharm, Wanhua Biochem, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma and Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutica. At present, NDPharm is the world leader, holding 61.93% production market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global Urokinase consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 18.58% of global consumption of Urokinase.

Urokinase downstream is wide and recently Urokinase has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Hospital, Clinic and others. Globally, the Urokinase market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hospital. Hospital accounts for nearly 78.59% of total downstream consumption of Urokinase in global.

The worldwide market for Urokinase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.