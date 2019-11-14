Usb Cable Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2026 | Market Reports World

Major players in the global Usb Cable market include:

Norcomp

Cinch Connectivity Solutions AIM-Cambridge

Red Lion Controls

TE Connectivity

Molex

Omron Automation and Safety

Delphi Connection Systems/Specialty Electronic

Samtec

Wurth Electronics

Phoenix Contact

Molex Connector Corporation

Amphenol PCD

FCI

Assmann WSW Components

Cicoil

Tripp Lite

3M

GC Electronics

Tensility International Corp

Bulgin

EDAC

Harting

Switchcraft

Adafruit Industries

FTDI, Futrure Technology Devices International

MikroElektronika

Hirose Electric

SparkFun Electronics

Parallax

Qualtek

By Types, the Usb Cable Market can be Split into:

USB Data Cable

USB Chargers

USB Data Cable

USB Chargers

Multifunction USB Cable

By Applications, the Usb Cable Market can be Split into:

Computers

Cell Phones

Cameras

TVs

Audio Device

Video device

PSP