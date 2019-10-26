USB Chargers Market Production Market by Key Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2023

About USB Chargers Market Report: A power adapter that generates the 5 volt DC standard required by USB. The amperage varies, typically from .07A to 2.4A. The charger plugs into an AC outlet, and a USB cable plugs into the charger. USB ports on computers have an upper limit of 500 milliamps; however, USB chargers that come with cellphones and other devices handle one or more amps. The devices sense when they are connected to a computer versus the charger and regulate their current draw. See power adapter.

Top manufacturers/players: AT&T Inc., Baccus Global LLC, Bello Digital, Cyber Power Systems, Inc., DB Power Limited, Eaton Corporation Plc., E-Filliate, Goal Zero, Honeycomb, IKEA Systems B.V., Insignia, Just Wireless, Kaijet Technology International (J5 Create), Klein Electronics (Sharp Brand), MIZCO International Inc., (Tough Tested), Monster Products, MyCharge, Native Union, NCC Corp., Petra Industries, LLC, Prime Wire & Cable, Inc., Qmadix, S2DIO, LLC, SDI Technologies, Sprint Corporation, The Douglas Stewart Co., T-Mobile

USB Chargers Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

USB Chargers Market Segment by Type:

One Port

Two Port

Three Port

Four Port USB Chargers Market Segment by Applications:

Home Use

Car Use