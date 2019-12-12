 Press "Enter" to skip to content

UV-Curable Adhesives Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

UV-Curable Adhesives

Global “UV-Curable Adhesives Market” report 2020 focuses on the UV-Curable Adhesives industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. UV-Curable Adhesives market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the UV-Curable Adhesives market resulting from previous records. UV-Curable Adhesives market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14484062  

About UV-Curable Adhesives Market:

  • UV-Curable Adhesives is a adhesives in which ultraviolet light and visible light is used to initiate a photochemical reaction.
  • UV adhesives are produced using a variety of resins such as acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, epoxy and others. Among these the high bond strength provided by acrylic makes it the most widely accepted and used product type. Acrylic not only offers optical clarity, but is low in price. Adhesives based on acrylic resins are known for durability, strength, low maintenance, resistance to chemicals, etc. With the growing demand from the automotive and industrial end-users, the market for UV-cured adhesives is to grow through the forecast period.
  • Asia-Pacific to Lead the UV-Curable Adhesives Market. Growth in disposable income, and higher per capita expenditure on social and cultural factors are a few factors fueling up the demand in the Asia-Pacific market. Also, there is a rise in the government funding for public welfare in the region. The recent advancements in the adhesives technologies are aiding automobile manufacturers in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, it has been observed that during new car assessment programs and crash tests, vehicles bonded with adhesives perform better, compared to welded vehicles, as they do not affect the substrate used in the automobile assembly. This is further increasing the use of UV-curable adhesives in the automotive sector.
  • In 2019, the market size of UV-Curable Adhesives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for UV-Curable Adhesives. This report studies the global market size of UV-Curable Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the UV-Curable Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    UV-Curable Adhesives Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • 3M
  • BASF
  • DowDupont
  • Arkema
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Henkel
  • Sika
  • Permabond
  • Panacol-Elosol GmbH
  • Cartell
  • DELO Industrial Adhesives
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Epoxy Technology

    The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UV-Curable Adhesives:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Inquire and share your questions if any before the purchase on this report at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14484062

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of UV-Curable Adhesives in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    UV-Curable Adhesives Market by Types:

  • Silicone
  • Acrylic
  • Polyurethane
  • Epoxy
  • Others

    UV-Curable Adhesives Market by Applications:

  • Medical
  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Packaging
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

    The Study Objectives of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global UV-Curable Adhesives status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key UV-Curable Adhesives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3280 USD for A Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14484062  

    Detailed TOC of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size

    2.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for UV-Curable Adhesives Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 UV-Curable Adhesives Production by Regions

    4.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production by Regions

    5 UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production by Type

    6.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue by Type

    6.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14484062#TOC

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Smart Outdoor TV Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025

    Cosmetic Sponge Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast to 2025

    Propylene Glycol Market 2018: Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2023

    Yucca Schidigera Extract Market 2020 â Research Report by Industry Types, Applications, Global Market Size, Share, Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2025 by Industry Research.co

    Personal Finance Apps Market 2019: Global Size, Industry Share, Outlook, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2023

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.