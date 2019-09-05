UV-cured Powder Coatings Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

Global “UV-cured Powder Coatings Market” report provides a detailed analysis with strengths, weakness, opportunities, threats, recent developments, investment, forecast. UV-cured Powder Coatings Market report also covers major regions and counties like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Global UV-cured Powder Coatings industry report is segmented based on application, end-user, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/12603846

About UV-Cured Powder Coatings

UV-cured powder coating is an innovative and high-quality finishing technology that is widely used to coat substrates such as wood, plastics, and metals. It can also be applied on heat-sensitive substrates. It has a faster curing cycle and lower temperature requirement, which increases its preference over thermosetting coatings.Our analysts forecast the global UV-cured powder coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

UV-cured Powder Coatings Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Akzo Nobel

allnex

BASF

KEYLAND POLYMER MATERIAL SCIENCES

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12603846 Market Driver

Increased use of UV-cured powder coatings on MDF

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Introduction of natural wood coating application

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

Fast-paced growth of UV-cured powder coatings for decks

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market – Overview

Market Share

Market players

geographical regions

Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Forecast to 2022

Market – Driving Factors

UV-cured Powder Coatings Market trends

Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market – Challenges

Market restraints

Market trends

Continued…

The Years Considered to Estimate the UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Size:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2022

Purchase this Report (Price 2500 USD for a Single-User License) – http://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/12603846

Contact Us:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

Email id: [email protected]