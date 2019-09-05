 Press "Enter" to skip to content

UV-cured Powder Coatings Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

By Joann Wilson on September 5, 2019

2500_tagg

Global “UV-cured Powder Coatings Market” report provides a detailed analysis with strengths, weakness, opportunities, threats, recent developments, investment, forecast. UV-cured Powder Coatings Market report also covers major regions and counties like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Global UV-cured Powder Coatings industry report is segmented based on application, end-user, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/12603846

About UV-Cured Powder Coatings
UV-cured powder coating is an innovative and high-quality finishing technology that is widely used to coat substrates such as wood, plastics, and metals. It can also be applied on heat-sensitive substrates. It has a faster curing cycle and lower temperature requirement, which increases its preference over thermosetting coatings.Our analysts forecast the global UV-cured powder coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

UV-cured Powder Coatings Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • Akzo Nobel
  • allnex
  • BASF
  • KEYLAND POLYMER MATERIAL SCIENCES
  • PPG Industries
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at  http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12603846

    Market Driver

  • Increased use of UV-cured powder coatings on MDF
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

    • Market Challenge

  • Introduction of natural wood coating application
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

    • Market Trend

  • Fast-paced growth of UV-cured powder coatings for decks
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

    • Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Forecast to 2022
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • UV-cured Powder Coatings Market trends
    • Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    Continued…

    The Years Considered to Estimate the UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Size:

    History Year: 2013-2017

    Base Year: 2018

    Estimated Year: 2018

    Forecast Year 2018 to 2022

    Purchase this Report (Price 2500 USD for a Single-User License) – http://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/12603846

    Contact Us:

    Name: Mr. Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id: [email protected]

    Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.

    More from Press ReleaseMore posts in Press Release »