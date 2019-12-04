UV Filters for Personal Care Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Symrise

BASF

Ashland

DSM

Novacyl

Salicylates and Chemicals

Croda

Sunjin Beauty Science

Sensient

TRI-K Industries

MFCI

Uniproma

Hallstar

Kobo Products

Tagra Biotechnologie

Brilliance Biochemical

Nanjing Cosmos

3V Sigma

Lycus Ltd

UV Filters are used to absorb or reflect the UV rays that are contained in sun light or in artificial light. UV Filters can be used to protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV light (skin cancer and photo damage and wrinkling). UV Filters can also be used to protect products and their ingredients as well as packaging. UV Filters are sometimes used to protect hair color, especially for hair that has been dyed.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

UV Filters for Personal Care Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Organic UV Filters

Inorganic UV Filters

Mineral UV Filters UV Filters for Personal Care Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Sunscreen

Makeup