UV LEDs Market | Universal Research of Drivers, Trends and Emerging Opportunities 2024

The report titled “Global UV LEDs Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global UV LEDs market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The UV LEDs analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the UV LEDs in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Stanley

NIKKISO

Honlitronics

Philips Lumileds

Crystal IS

Seoul Viosys

Lextar

LG Innotek

Nichia

DOWA Electronics

NationStar

Sanâan

High Power Lighting Corp

Qingdao Jason

Nitride

Lite-on “Advanced development strategies accepted by several companies are creating new standards for competition in the global UV LEDs market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their revenue margin and establishing a grip on the global UV LEDs market.” UV LEDs Market Segments by Type:

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

UV-C LED

UV-A LED accounts for 73% of the largest segment of applications. UV LEDs Market Segments by Application:

Curing

Analytic Tools

Sterilization and Disinfection

Others

Sterilization and Disinfection to occupy the largest market share reached 54%

The worldwide market for UV LEDs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 39.1% over the next five years, will reach 1643 million US$ in 2024, from 438.3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.