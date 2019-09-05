UV Sensors Market 2019 Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

The worldwide “UV Sensors Market” report investigates producer’s competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.
Short Details of UV Sensors Market Report – UV sensors, which convert light (photons) into electric current, are elements highly sensitive to the wavelength of light in the ultra-violet region. Ultra-violet light is classified as “UV-A”, “UV-B” and “UV-C”, depending on the wavelength and as the wavelengths become shorter more damage is caused to life forms. These sensors are used in industrial applications as light source monitors for equipment that sterilizes using UV-C with a short wavelength. Sensors used in our daily lives are primarily intended for detecting UV-A and UV-B ranges with longer wavelengths from UV light that is included in the sun’s rays.
Global UV Sensors market competition by top manufacturers
- Solar Light Company
- Silicon Labs
- LAPIS Semiconductor Co.
- Ltd.
- Davis Instruments
- ST Microelectronics
- Vernier
- Panasonic
- Vishay Semiconductor Opto
- Apogee
- Broadcom
- GenUV
- Skye Instruments Ltd
- TRI-TRONICS
- Adafruit
Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce UV Sensors mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and Japan, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in UV Sensors, Silicon Labs and LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. take the global sales market share of more than 45%, other key manufacturers include Solar Light Company, Davis Instruments, ST Microelectronics, Vernier, Panasonic, Vishay Semiconductor Opto, Apogee, Broadcom, GenUV, Skye Instruments Ltd, TRI-TRONICS, Adafruit etc. The production of UV Sensors increased from 1294 K Units in 2012 to 3110 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 24.51%. Global UV Sensors capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.90% in 2017.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Japan, and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
UV Sensors can be classified as three types, such as UVA Sensors and UVB Sensors. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 80.99% of the UV Sensors market is consumer electronics, 19.01% is Industry in 2016. From 2013 to 2015, we have witnessed the explosive growth in consumer electronics from 1129 K Units to 2323 K Units. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements，these industries will need more UV Sensors. So, UV Sensors has a huge market potential in the future.
With the awareness of UV protection and development of UV sensors, we tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for UV Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 58 million US$ in 2024, from 46 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the UV Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
