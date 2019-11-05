 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Competition by Market Shares, Growth Rate, Key Players: Analysis and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 5, 2019

Vacation

The report titled “Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Wyndham
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide
  • Hilton Grand Vacations
  • Hyatt
  • Diamond Resorts
  • Bluegreen Vacations
  • Disney Vacation Club

     “The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations. Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a vacation ownership interest) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a timeshare estate) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a timeshare license) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties.”

    Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Segments by Type:

  • Timeshares
  • Vacation/Travel Clubs
  • Fractionals
  • Others

    Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Segments by Application:

  • Private
  • Group

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare).
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The overview of Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare), market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

