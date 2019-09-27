Vaccine Refrigerators Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2024 with Top Players – MarketReportsWorld.com

A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2°to 8°.

Panasonic

Dometic

Haier

Helmer

SO-LOW

Follett

Standex

Thermo Fisher

Dulas

Vestfrost Solutions

Migali Scientific

Felix Storch

Indrel

SunDanzer

Sun Frost

Sure Chill

Woodley



Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station