Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Report: Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

Top manufacturers/players: BD, Mammotome, Hologic

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment by Type:

9-12G

<9G

>12G Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes