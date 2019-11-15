Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Demands Industry Analysis Forecast by 2024 Worldwide

“Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market.
Short Details of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Report – Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patients breast.Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.
Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market competition by top manufacturers
- BD
- Mammotome
- Hologic
The Scope of the Report:
The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the VacoraÂ® which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.
Mammotome, a Devicor company, is the second leading competitor in the breast biopsy market. Despite the need for an initial investment in expensive capital equipment, the global adoption rate of the companyâs MammotomeÂ® Legacy biopsy system has been high, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices by Country
5.1 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices by Country
8.1 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
