Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Demands Industry Analysis Forecast by 2024 Worldwide

Short Details of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Report – Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patients breast.Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

The Scope of the Report:

The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the VacoraÂ® which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.

Mammotome, a Devicor company, is the second leading competitor in the breast biopsy market. Despite the need for an initial investment in expensive capital equipment, the global adoption rate of the companyâs MammotomeÂ® Legacy biopsy system has been high, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

