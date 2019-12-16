 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Vacuum Evaporation Boat

GlobalVacuum Evaporation Boat Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vacuum Evaporation Boat market size.

About Vacuum Evaporation Boat:

Evaporation boat is the type of evaporation vessel used for vacuum evaporation process under high temperature.

Top Key Players of Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market:

  • PENSC
  • Orient Special Ceramics
  • Zibo HBN
  • MTK
  • Kennametal
  • Jonye Ceramics
  • Plansee SE
  • ATTL
  • Beseem

    Major Types covered in the Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market report are:

  • Special Ceramics Based
  • Metal Based
  • Other Based

    Major Applications covered in the Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market report are:

  • Electronic Component
  • Packaging Materials
  • Consumer Goods
  • Other Applications

    Scope of Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market:

  • The China production of vacuum evaporation boat increases to 2005 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the China vacuum evaporation boat market is led by The East China, capturing about 96% of China vacuum evaporation boat production volume. The North China is the second-largest region-wise market with less than 2% of China market.
  • Vacuum evaporation boat downstream is wide and recently vacuum evaporation boat has acquired increasing significance in various fields of electronic component, packaging materials, consumer goods and other applications. In China, the vacuum evaporation boat market is mainly driven by growing demand for electronic component and packaging materials which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of vacuum evaporation boat in China in 2016.
  • Based on types of vacuum evaporation boat available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into special ceramics (BN+TiB2) based and metal (W, Mo, Ta, etc.) based vacuum evaporation boat. And market of other based vacuum evaporation boat is very small. The market for single zone vacuum evaporation boat accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, Germany, Austria, USA, etc., are the key source in the global market of vacuum evaporation boat. Despite China is a key producer of vacuum evaporation boat in the world, China imported more than 28% of its sales volume each year in the past from Germany, USA, etc. while 3M is a key source of Chinese import.
  • At present, the major players of vacuum evaporation boat are PENSC, Orient Special Ceramics, Zibo HBN, MTK, Kennametal, Jonye Ceramics, Plansee SE, ATTL and Beseem, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 80% sales market share in 2016.Other players, which can supply vacuum evaporation boat in China, are Shengyuan Metal Materials (Mo), Luoyang Rare Metal Research Material (W, Mo, ML), Luoyang Vulcan Metal Materials (Mo), Q-carbons (Ceramics), etc.
  • The worldwide market for Vacuum Evaporation Boat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vacuum Evaporation Boat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vacuum Evaporation Boat product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vacuum Evaporation Boat, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vacuum Evaporation Boat in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vacuum Evaporation Boat competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vacuum Evaporation Boat breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vacuum Evaporation Boat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vacuum Evaporation Boat sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Report pages: 120

    1 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vacuum Evaporation Boat by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

