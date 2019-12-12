Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market 2025: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Global “Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market:

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) shippers have a tough barrier and outer structural film – yielding a robust shipping container with thermal performance that far surpasses conventional foam boxes.

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Va-Q-tec, ThermoSafe, CSafe Global, Intelsius, Sofrigam, accounting for about 40 percent revenue market share in 2018.

The market segment by four types: Small Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers, Medium Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers and Large Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers. The applications of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage and other. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is the main application, which accounts for about 71.05% of total consumption in 2018.

In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market:

Va-Q-tec

ThermoSafe

CSafe Global

Intelsius

Sofrigam

Avery Dennison

Pelican BioThermal

EMBALLISO

Therapak

Cryopak

Lifoam Life Science

Super Tech

Cold Chain Technologie

Schaumaplast

Jisi

ASAP Case

