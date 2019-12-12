 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market 2025: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers

Global “Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market: 

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) shippers have a tough barrier and outer structural film – yielding a robust shipping container with thermal performance that far surpasses conventional foam boxes.
Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Va-Q-tec, ThermoSafe, CSafe Global, Intelsius, Sofrigam, accounting for about 40 percent revenue market share in 2018.
The market segment by four types: Small Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers, Medium Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers and Large Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers. The applications of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage and other. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is the main application, which accounts for about 71.05% of total consumption in 2018.
In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market:

  • Va-Q-tec
  • ThermoSafe
  • CSafe Global
  • Intelsius
  • Sofrigam
  • Avery Dennison
  • Pelican BioThermal
  • EMBALLISO
  • Therapak
  • Cryopak
  • Lifoam Life Science
  • Super Tech
  • Cold Chain Technologie
  • Schaumaplast
  • Jisi
  • ASAP Case
  • Softbox

    Regions Covered in the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
  • Other

    Internet & Communication Market by Types:

  • Small Size
  • Medium Size
  • Large Size

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue by Product
    4.3 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Forecast
    12.5 Europe Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

