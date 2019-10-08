 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vacuum Truck Industry  Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Vacuum

Global “Vacuum Truck Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Vacuum Truck market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Vacuum Truck:

A vacuum truck, also known as vacuum loader or vacuum tanker, is a tank truck with a heavy duty vacuum designed to pneumatically load solids, liquids, sludge or slurry through suction lines typically 2-4 in diameter with 3 being the norm and then transport the load to an appropriate place for disposal or re-use.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Federal Signal
  • K&E
  • Vac-Con
  • KOKS
  • Sewer Equipment
  • GapVax
  • Cappellotto
  • Heli
  • Vacall Industries
  • Keith Huber
  • Rivard
  • Hi-Vac
  • Aerosun
  • Super Products
  • AFI
  • Amphitec
  • Disab
  • Chengli
  • Ledwell
  • Foton
  • Dongzheng
  • XZL

    Vacuum Truck Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Vacuum Truck Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Vacuum Truck Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Vacuum Truck Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Vacuum Truck Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Vacuum Truck market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Vacuum Truck Market Types:

  • Liquid Suctioning Only
  • Liquid and Dry Suctioning
  • High Velocity

    Vacuum Truck Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Excavation
  • Municipal
  • Others

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Vacuum Truck industry.

    Scope of Vacuum Truck Market:

  • The global vacuum truck industry mainly concentrates in North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is Federal Signal, whose revenue is $ 1148.82 million in 2017, accounts for 13.03% of total revenue market.
  • The vacuum truck is mainly used in industrial, excavation and municipal field. The application market share of industrial and excavation is up to 64% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2023 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vacuum truck manufacturers.
  • Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of labor-efficient vehicles at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of labor-efficient vacuum truck industry.
  • The widely application of vacuum truck promote the growth of customer segments and the rising demand for labor-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the vacuum truck market. With increased collaboration among construction equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners, the products are being designed as per the customer need. The rental companies form a large customer segment for the vacuum truck market. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Vacuum Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 1150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vacuum Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Vacuum Truck market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Vacuum Truck, Growing Market of Vacuum Truck) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Vacuum Truck Market Report pages: 135

    Important Key questions answered in Vacuum Truck market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Vacuum Truck in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Vacuum Truck market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Vacuum Truck market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Vacuum Truck market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vacuum Truck market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vacuum Truck product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vacuum Truck, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vacuum Truck in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vacuum Truck competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vacuum Truck breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vacuum Truck market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vacuum Truck sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

