Varactor Diodes Market 2019-2024 Individual Growth Trend, End Users, Size, Type and Manufactures

About Varactor Diodes

Varactor Diodes also known as a variable capacitance diode, varicap diode or variable reactance diode, is a diode that has a variable capacitance which is a function of the voltage that is impressed on its terminals. Tuning / varactor diodes are operated reverse-biased, and therefore no current flows. However, since the thickness of the depletion zone varies with the applied bias voltage, the capacitance of the diode can be made to vary. Usually, the capacitance is inversely proportional to the depletion region thickness and the depletion region thickness is proportional to the square root of the applied voltage. Therefore, the capacitance is inversely proportional to the square root of the voltage applied to the diode.

The following Manufactures are included in the Varactor Diodes Market report:

Microsemi

Infineon

MACOM

NXP

ON Semiconductors

API Technologies

Cobham

Skyworks Solutions

Toshiba

Various costs involved in the production of Varactor Diodes are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. Varactor Diodes Market Types:

VR ? 20V

20V < VR ?30V

VR > 30V Varactor Diodes Market Applications:

Voltage Controlled Oscillators

RF Filters