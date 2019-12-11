 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Variable Frequencies Drives Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 Available at Market Research Co.

By Joann Wilson on December 11, 2019

Variable Frequencies Drives

Global “Variable Frequencies Drives Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Variable Frequencies Drives market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Variable Frequencies Drives Market: 

A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor. Other names for a VFD are variable speed drive, adjustable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, AC drive, Microdrive, and inverter.
The Variable Frequencies Drives market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Variable Frequencies Drives.

Top Key Manufacturers in Variable Frequencies Drives Market:

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • Schneider Electric (France)
  • Danfoss (Denmark)
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Inc. (U.S.)
  • WEG (Brazil)
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
  • Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)
  • General Electric (U.S.)
  • Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)
  • Hitachi
  • Ltd. (Japan)
  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
  • Crompton Greaves (India)
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
  • Fuji Electric Co.
  • Ltd. (Japan)
  • Invertek Drives Ltd (UK)
  • Johnson Controls (U.S.)
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand) (Ireland)
  • Belden (U.S.)
  • Magnetek (U.S.)
  • NORD Drivesystems (Germany)

    Regions Covered in the Variable Frequencies Drives Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Applications:

  • Pumps
  • Fans
  • Compressors
  • Conveyors
  • Extruders
  • Others

    Electronics & Semiconductor Market by Types:

  • Low Voltage Drives
  • Medium Voltage Drives
  • High Voltage Drives

