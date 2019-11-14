Varicella Vaccine Market 2019 Forecast 2024 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis with Production, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast and Regional Analysis

“Varicella Vaccine Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Varicella Vaccine Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Short Details of Varicella Vaccine Market Report – Varicella vaccine, also known as chickenpox vaccine, is a vaccine that protects against chickenpox. One dose of vaccine prevents 95% of moderate disease and 100% of severe disease. Two doses of vaccine is more effective than one. If given to those who are not immune within five days of exposure to chickenpox it prevents most cases of disease. Vaccinating a large portion of the population also protects those who are not vaccinated. It is given by injection just under the skin
Global Varicella Vaccine market competition by top manufacturers
- Merck
- GSK
- Shanghai Institute
- BCHT
- Changsheng
- Keygen
- Green Cross
- Biken
As for the global varicella vaccine industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The 72.50% of market share in production is grasped by the top 5 manufacturers. The top three manufacturers are Merck, GSK and Shanghai Institute, which are close to 52 percent totally. The United States giant Merck, which has 30.40% market share in 2015, is the leader in the varicella vaccine industry. The manufacturers following Merck are GSK and Shanghai Institute, which respectively has 10.04% and 11.60% market share globally. The Shanghai Institute is the leader of China varicella vaccine industry.
The downstream industries of varicella vaccine products are kids and adults. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising health concern, the consumption increase of varicella vaccine will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the varicella vaccine products will show an optimistic upward trend.
The growth rate in developed regions such as US and Europe is not very fast because they have higher product coverage. And the number of neonatal in their countries is decreasing. So the investors should pay more attention on developing countries such as south Asia, Latin America and Middle-east.
The worldwide market for Varicella Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 4830 million US$ in 2024, from 3050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Varicella Vaccine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
