VCI Anti Rust Paper Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) are a type of corrosion inhibitor that are used to protect ferrous materials and nonferrous metals against corrosion or oxidation where it is impractical to apply surface treatments. They slowly release compounds within a sealed airspace that actively prevents surface corrosion. A typical application is to protect stored tools or parts inside bags, boxes or cupboards, one advantage of VCIs being that if the container is opened and reclosed, levels of inhibitor will recover.

VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Types:

VCI paper for ferrous metals

VCI paper for non-ferrous metals

VCI multi-metal papers VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Applications:

Metal Producing

Metal Forging and Die Casting

Metalworking

Finished Products

Scope of VCI Anti Rust Paper Market:

The steady growth of the automotive industry and aerospace industry, and the vigorous development of the rail transportation industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

North America was the largest production market with a market share of 38.74% in 2012 and 37.54% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.19%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 21.32% in 2016.

The VCI paper for ferrous metals segment of this market is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2017. This segment leads the market due to its application in all automotive vehicles passenger vehicle or commercial vehicle that roll out of the manufacturing unit. The second largest market, by application, in 2017 is the engine control and cooling system, followed by Aerospace Precision Parts.

The global market for VCI Anti Rust Paper is projected to reach US$ 142.29 million by 2022, driven by the steadily recovering global economy and the parallel improvement in outlook for the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide, supported by rising public sector investments in defense, infrastructure and aerospace, across countries including China, Malaysia, South Korea and India. Also driving growth is the growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector in key Asian economies. The United States represents another major market for VCI Anti Rust Paper with reshoring marking the beginning of the much awaited manufacturing renaissance in the country. ‘Bolts’ represents the largest product market while the ‘automotive’ sector ranks as the largest end-use market.

The worldwide market for VCI Anti Rust Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.