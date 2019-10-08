 Press "Enter" to skip to content

VCI Anti Rust Paper Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

VCI

Global “VCI Anti Rust Paper Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global VCI Anti Rust Paper market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About VCI Anti Rust Paper:

Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) are a type of corrosion inhibitor that are used to protect ferrous materials and nonferrous metals against corrosion or oxidation where it is impractical to apply surface treatments. They slowly release compounds within a sealed airspace that actively prevents surface corrosion. A typical application is to protect stored tools or parts inside bags, boxes or cupboards, one advantage of VCIs being that if the container is opened and reclosed, levels of inhibitor will recover.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • CORTEC
  • Branopac
  • Armor Protective Packaging
  • OJI PAPER
  • Daubert VCI
  • Zerust
  • RustxUS
  • LPS Industries
  • Transilwrap (Metpro)
  • Protective Packaging Corporation
  • RBL Industries
  • Technology Packaging Ltd
  • Protopak Engineering Corp
  • Green Packaging

    VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of VCI Anti Rust Paper Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, VCI Anti Rust Paper Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. VCI Anti Rust Paper Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, VCI Anti Rust Paper market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Types:

  • VCI paper for ferrous metals
  • VCI paper for non-ferrous metals
  • VCI multi-metal papers

    VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Applications:

  • Metal Producing
  • Metal Forging and Die Casting
  • Metalworking
  • Finished Products
  • Others

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the VCI Anti Rust Paper industry.

    Scope of VCI Anti Rust Paper Market:

  • The steady growth of the automotive industry and aerospace industry, and the vigorous development of the rail transportation industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market.
  • North America was the largest production market with a market share of 38.74% in 2012 and 37.54% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.19%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 21.32% in 2016.
  • The VCI paper for ferrous metals segment of this market is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2017. This segment leads the market due to its application in all automotive vehicles passenger vehicle or commercial vehicle that roll out of the manufacturing unit. The second largest market, by application, in 2017 is the engine control and cooling system, followed by Aerospace Precision Parts.
  • The global market for VCI Anti Rust Paper is projected to reach US$ 142.29 million by 2022, driven by the steadily recovering global economy and the parallel improvement in outlook for the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide, supported by rising public sector investments in defense, infrastructure and aerospace, across countries including China, Malaysia, South Korea and India. Also driving growth is the growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector in key Asian economies. The United States represents another major market for VCI Anti Rust Paper with reshoring marking the beginning of the much awaited manufacturing renaissance in the country. ‘Bolts’ represents the largest product market while the ‘automotive’ sector ranks as the largest end-use market.
  • The worldwide market for VCI Anti Rust Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the VCI Anti Rust Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    VCI Anti Rust Paper market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of VCI Anti Rust Paper, Growing Market of VCI Anti Rust Paper) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of VCI Anti Rust Paper Market Report pages: 120

    Important Key questions answered in VCI Anti Rust Paper market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of VCI Anti Rust Paper in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in VCI Anti Rust Paper market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of VCI Anti Rust Paper market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of VCI Anti Rust Paper market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of VCI Anti Rust Paper market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe VCI Anti Rust Paper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of VCI Anti Rust Paper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of VCI Anti Rust Paper in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the VCI Anti Rust Paper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the VCI Anti Rust Paper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, VCI Anti Rust Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe VCI Anti Rust Paper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

