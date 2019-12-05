 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vegetable Capsules Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Vegetable Capsules

Vegetable Capsules Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Vegetarian capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Vegetarian capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and HPMC (Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses). Vegetarian capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc.
The vegetarian capsules industry concentration is high because there are only small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S., Japan and Western European.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33.1%, followed by EU with 23.5%.
In China market, vegetarian capsules percentage is very lower compared to the whole capsules market, and fat lower than that of in developed regions, although it has a fast growth speed.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Capsugel

  • Catalent
  • Qualicaps
  • ACG Associated Capsules
  • Er-kang
  • Bahrain Pharma
  • Aenova
  • Procaps Laboratorios
  • SIRIO
  • Shanxi GS Capsule

    Vegetable Capsules Market by Types

  • Plant Polysaccharides
  • Starch
  • HPMC

    Vegetable Capsules Market by Applications

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Health Supplements
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Vegetable Capsules Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Vegetable Capsules Segment by Type

    2.3 Vegetable Capsules Consumption by Type

    2.4 Vegetable Capsules Segment by Application

    2.5 Vegetable Capsules Consumption by Application

    3 Global Vegetable Capsules by Players

    3.1 Global Vegetable Capsules Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Vegetable Capsules Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Vegetable Capsules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Vegetable Capsules by Regions

    4.1 Vegetable Capsules by Regions

    4.2 Americas Vegetable Capsules Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Vegetable Capsules Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Vegetable Capsules Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Vegetable Capsules Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Vegetable Capsules Distributors

    10.3 Vegetable Capsules Customer

    11 Global Vegetable Capsules Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Vegetable Capsules Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Vegetable Capsules Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Vegetable Capsules Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Vegetable Capsules Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Vegetable Capsules Product Offered

    12.3 Vegetable Capsules Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 135

