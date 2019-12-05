Vegetable Capsules Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Vegetable Capsules Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Vegetarian capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Vegetarian capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and HPMC (Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses). Vegetarian capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc.

The vegetarian capsules industry concentration is high because there are only small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S., Japan and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33.1%, followed by EU with 23.5%.

In China market, vegetarian capsules percentage is very lower compared to the whole capsules market, and fat lower than that of in developed regions, although it has a fast growth speed.

Capsugel

Catalent

Qualicaps

ACG Associated Capsules

Er-kang

Bahrain Pharma

Aenova

Procaps Laboratorios

SIRIO

Shanxi GS Capsule Vegetable Capsules Market by Types

Plant Polysaccharides

Starch

HPMC Vegetable Capsules Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements