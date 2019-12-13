Vegetable Chips Market Size, Competition by Key Players, Suppliers, Business Tactics, Gross Margin by Applications Forecast 2025

Global “Vegetable Chips Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Vegetable chips are made by deep-frying, baking, or kettle-cooking thin slices of vegetables. Consumers across the globe are trying to switch to better-for-health products such as vegetable chips, as they are ready-to-eat (RTE) products and help satiate hunger, the demand is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for snacking is helping the global vegetable chips market grow.

Manufacturers introduce new flavors of vegetable chips to expand their consumer base. The major flavors of vegetable chips around the world are roasted or toasted, barbeque, spice, and beef. Many players try to differentiate their products based on flavor. Therefore, flavor is an important component of vegetable chips. Barbeque is the predominant flavor in North America and Europe. The demand for this flavor is slowly picking up in APAC and is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period.

