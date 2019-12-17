Vegetable Fat Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global "Vegetable Fat Market" Research Report for 2019-2024.

About Vegetable Fat:

Vegetable oil, or vegetable fats, are fats extracted from seeds, or less often, from other parts of fruits. Like animal fats, vegetable fats are mixtures of triglycerides. Soybean Oil, rapeseed oil, and cocoa butter are examples of fats from seeds.

Vegetable Fat Market Manufactures:

Wilmar

COFCO

Jiusan Group

Bunge

SINOGRAIN

Shandong Bohai

Cargill

Hopeful Grain & Oil

Chinatex Corporation

Shandong Sanwei

Luhua

Donlinks International

Zhongsheng

HSGC

Xiwang

Shandong Sanxing Group

Vegetable Fat Market Types:

Soybean Oil

Canola Oil

Palm Oil

Peanut Oil

Sunflower Oil

Corn Oil

Other Vegetable Fat Market Applications:

Bakery

Confectionery

Cooking for Family

Cooking for Commercial

Vegetable Fat Market Applications:

China consumption of Vegetable Fat will increase to 37.876 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 52.56million tons in 2024, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 4.79% between 2017 and 2024.

The worldwide market for Vegetable Fat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Vegetable Fat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.