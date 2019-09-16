 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule

Global "Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market" report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule:

HPMC Capsules are two-piece capsules made from cellulosic raw materials that satisfy vegetarian, religion, cultural and policy needs. These vegetable capsules are an attractive, all natural dosage form that retain all the advantages – easy to swallow, effectively mask taste and odor, and allow product visibility. These capsules are also starch-free, gluten-free and preservative-free, and meet the strict dietary needs of customers that choose a vegetarian lifestyle. HPMC (Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) capsules have been developed for both Health Supplements products and Nutraceutical.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule in global market.

Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Manufactures:

  • Capsugel
  • ACG Associated Capsules
  • Qualicaps
  • Shanxi GS Capsule
  • CapsCanada
  • Suheung Capsule
  • Qingdao Capsule
  • Lefan Capsule
  • Sunil Healthcare

  • Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Types:

  • HPMC with gelling agent
  • HPMC without gelling agent

    Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Health Supplements
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, the main type of soft vegetarian capsules is plant polysaccharides type, and empty vegetarian capsules is HPMC, Pulullan polysaccharide is still a type of conception according to our interview with Capsugel. The main application of softgel capsule is health supplements, but for HPMC capsule, it is pharmaceutical industry.
  • The vegetarian capsules can divided into two products, i.e. softgels and empty capsules, the softgels price is relatively high and the empty one is lower.
  • The price of softgel capusles is followed a declined trend. While the HPMC products is much stable, and get a slight upturn, thought its price is the lowest in the all types of vegetarian capsules.
  • The worldwide market for Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    TOC of Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Production

    2.2 Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Revenue by Type

    6.3 Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule

    8.3 Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Product Description

    Continued..

