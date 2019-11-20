Vehicle Diesel Engine Market 2019 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

“Vehicle Diesel Engine Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Report – Diesel engine, any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets.

Global Vehicle Diesel Engine market competition by top manufacturers

Volkswagen

Daimler

Cummins

BMW

Renault

PSA

Ford

FIAT

Toyota

Deutz

Weichai

Yuchai

Quanchai

VOLVO

Yunnei Power

FOTON

FAW

Mitsubishi

DFAC

JMC

CNHTC

Great Wall Motor

The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of Vehicle Diesel Engine decreased slightly to 15 M units in 2017, the CAGR of global market from 2013-2018 is estimate -1.1%.

Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 86% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.

In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly Vehicle Diesel Engine will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future.

The worldwide market for Vehicle Diesel Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.0% over the next five years, will reach 44000 million US$ in 2024, from 49600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Vehicle Diesel Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

4 Cylinder

6 Cylinder

Above 6 Cylinder By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicles