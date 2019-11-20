Vehicle Diesel Engine Market 2019 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

“Vehicle Diesel Engine Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Short Details of Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Report – Diesel engine, any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets.
Global Vehicle Diesel Engine market competition by top manufacturers
- Volkswagen
- Daimler
- Cummins
- BMW
- Renault
- PSA
- Ford
- FIAT
- Toyota
- Deutz
- Weichai
- Yuchai
- Quanchai
- VOLVO
- Yunnei Power
- FOTON
- FAW
- Mitsubishi
- DFAC
- JMC
- CNHTC
- Great Wall Motor
The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of Vehicle Diesel Engine decreased slightly to 15 M units in 2017, the CAGR of global market from 2013-2018 is estimate -1.1%.
Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 86% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.
In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly Vehicle Diesel Engine will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future.
The worldwide market for Vehicle Diesel Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.0% over the next five years, will reach 44000 million US$ in 2024, from 49600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Vehicle Diesel Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Vehicle Diesel Engine Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 4 Cylinder
1.2.2 6 Cylinder
1.2.3 Above 6 Cylinder
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Volkswagen
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Volkswagen Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Daimler
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Daimler Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Cummins
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Cummins Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 BMW
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 BMW Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Renault
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Renault Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 PSA
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 PSA Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Ford
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Ford Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 FIAT
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 FIAT Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Toyota
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Toyota Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Deutz
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Deutz Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Weichai
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Weichai Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Yuchai
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Yuchai Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Quanchai
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Quanchai Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 VOLVO
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 VOLVO Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Yunnei Power
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Yunnei Power Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 FOTON
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 FOTON Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 FAW
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 FAW Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 Mitsubishi
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 Mitsubishi Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.19 DFAC
2.19.1 Business Overview
2.19.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.19.2.1 Product A
2.19.2.2 Product B
2.19.3 DFAC Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.20 JMC
2.20.1 Business Overview
2.20.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.20.2.1 Product A
2.20.2.2 Product B
2.20.3 JMC Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.21 CNHTC
2.21.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.21.2.1 Product A
2.21.2.2 Product B
2.21.3 CNHTC Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.22 Great Wall Motor
2.22.1 Business Overview
2.22.2 Vehicle Diesel Engine Type and Applications
2.22.2.1 Product A
2.22.2.2 Product B
2.22.3 Great Wall Motor Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Vehicle Diesel Engine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Vehicle Diesel Engine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Vehicle Diesel Engine by Country
5.1 North America Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Vehicle Diesel Engine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Vehicle Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
