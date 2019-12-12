Vehicle License Plate Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Vehicle License Plate Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vehicle License Plate market size.

About Vehicle License Plate:

A vehicle license plate, also known as a number plate or a registration plate, is a metal or plastic plate attached to a motor vehicle or trailer for official identification purposes. All countries require registration plates for road vehicles

Top Key Players of Vehicle License Plate Market:

Utsch AG

SAMARâT

WIHG

Hills Numberplates

JH Toennjes

SPM Groupe

Rosmerta Technologies

EHA Hoffmann

Jepson

Bestplate

Fuwong

Shanghai Fa Yu Industrial

Xialong Traffic

GREWE

KUNIMITSU KOGYO

Major Types covered in the Vehicle License Plate Market report are:

Aluminum License Plate

Plastic License Plate

Other Major Applications covered in the Vehicle License Plate Market report are:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Scope of Vehicle License Plate Market:

The leading manufactures mainly are Utsch AG, SAMARâT, WIHG, Hills Numberplates, JH Toennjes, SPM Groupe, Rosmerta Technologies and etc. Utsch AG is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Vehicle License Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.