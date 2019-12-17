Vehicle to Grid Market 2019 by Company, Product introduction, Wound Closure Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2025

Vehicle-to-grid is a technology, which enables electric vehicles to be charged by connecting to the grid installed in different bases. The stored charge or power in the electric vehicles can be used for driving the car as well as it can be utilized for running the electric systems at offices and houses during power failure. The power stored within the electric vehicles through grid are capable of lighting the houses and offices. The power generated from various sources is distributed through the grid installed at houses or parking lots. The basic requirements for vehicle to grid are power connection, communication system and a metering system. The vehicle to grid systems helps in managing the loads generated and equally distributing it.Â

The global vehicle to grid market is primarily driven by the demand for environmental friendly power sources for vehicles and household purposes. The penetration of electric vehicles is attributed to the growth of vehicle to grid market. With the high power storage capacity batteries of electric vehicles the electric vehicles acts as a power storage facility which can be used in case of any electric power failure. Moreover, the vehicle-to-grid technology eliminates the traditional non-renewable source of energy such as petroleum and thermal power thus reducing the emissions. The electric vehicle owners can sell the electricity to utilities during a power failure.Â

The Vehicle to Grid market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vehicle to Grid.

AC Propulsion

Coritech Services

Denso

Hitachi

Autoport

BMW

Daimler

Honda

Regions Covered in the Vehicle to Grid Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Drive System Technology