Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry.

Geographically, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Repot:

  • AC Propulsion
  • Corinex
  • Coritech
  • EnBW
  • Endesa
  • EnerDel
  • EV Grid
  • Hitachi
  • Next Energy
  • NRG Energy
  • PG&E

  • About Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G):

    Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.

    Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry report begins with a basic Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Types:

  • Unidirectional V2G
  • Bidirectional V2G

    Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Applications:

  • Peak power sales
  • Spinning reserves
  • Base load power
  • Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)
  • Peak power to reduce demand charges
  • Reactive power

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.
  • Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.
  • The costs of driver adaptation underlie the challenge of stimulating EV market growth. Within the technical constraints of todayâs vehicles, there is no way to meet all driversâ vehicle range requirements for all trips. Drivers may be willing to find alternate modes of transportation, such as public transit or car rentals, if they are sufficiently compensated for the inconvenience. The question is: what is the required compensation, and where in the economic equation can it be captured?
  • The worldwide market for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

