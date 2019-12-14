Vein Viewers Market Outlook 2025: Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Vein viewer is a biomedical device which uses light to illuminate subcutaneous veins on skin surface. These devices are beneficial in case where health problems create difficulties in correct vein identification particularly in neonates with their extremely small and fragile veins and arteries, elderly patients, overweight patients and for rapid access in emergency situations.

Globally, the market of Vein Viewers is fragmented due to the presence of many large and small vendors. And some enterprises, like AccuVein, Christie, VEINCAS, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their vein viewers and related services. North America accounts for most of the market, nearly 50%.

The global Vein Viewers market is valued at 66 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 132.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vein Viewers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top manufacturers/players:

AccuVein

Christie

VEINCAS

Surmount

Vuetek

TransLite

ZD Medical

Qingdao Bright

BLZ Technology

Near Infrared Imaging

IISM INC

STIHLER ELECTRONIC

InSono

EU

Japan

The Vein Viewers Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Vein Viewers Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. Vein Viewers Market Segment by Types:

Portable Viewers

Fixed Viewers

Hospitals and Clinics

Blood Center and Examination Center