Vending Machine Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Vending Machine Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vending Machine market size.

About Vending Machine:

Vending machine is a machine that dispenses goods such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine.

Top Key Players of Vending Machine Market:

Fuji Electric

Crane

SandenVendo

N&W Global Vending

Sielaff

Azkoyen Group

Bianchi Vending

Royal Vendors

Selecta

Jofemar

Westomatic

Fushi Bingshan

Seaga

FAS International

Deutsche Wurlitzer

AMS

Aucma

Major Types covered in the Vending Machine Market report are:

FOOD

CIGARETTE

TICKET

BEVERAGE&DRINK

OTHER GOODS Major Applications covered in the Vending Machine Market report are:

FACTORY

OFFICE BUILDING

PUBLIC PLACES

SCHOOL

OTHERS Scope of Vending Machine Market:

In the last several years, the development of vending machine is relative stable. In 2016, the global capacity of vending machine is nearly 2600 k units, while the actual production is about 2000 k units.

Beverage & Drink vending machine occupied about half of the total vending machine market. Among them, coffee vending machine is very popular in Europe. Besides, various foods vending machine are also common in office building, malls, airports, train stations and other places.

The worldwide market for Vending Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 6990 million US$ in 2024, from 5870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.