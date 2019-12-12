 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vending Machine Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Vending Machine

GlobalVending Machine Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vending Machine market size.

About Vending Machine:

Vending machine is a machine that dispenses goods such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine.

Top Key Players of Vending Machine Market:

  • Fuji Electric
  • Crane
  • SandenVendo
  • N&W Global Vending
  • Sielaff
  • Azkoyen Group
  • Bianchi Vending
  • Royal Vendors
  • Selecta
  • Jofemar
  • Westomatic
  • Fushi Bingshan
  • Seaga
  • FAS International
  • Deutsche Wurlitzer
  • AMS
  • Aucma

    Major Types covered in the Vending Machine Market report are:

  • FOOD
  • CIGARETTE
  • TICKET
  • FOOD
  • BEVERAGE&DRINK
  • OTHER GOODS

    Major Applications covered in the Vending Machine Market report are:

  • FACTORY
  • OFFICE BUILDING
  • PUBLIC PLACES
  • SCHOOL
  • OTHERS

    Scope of Vending Machine Market:

  • In the last several years, the development of vending machine is relative stable. In 2016, the global capacity of vending machine is nearly 2600 k units, while the actual production is about 2000 k units.
  • Beverage & Drink vending machine occupied about half of the total vending machine market. Among them, coffee vending machine is very popular in Europe. Besides, various foods vending machine are also common in office building, malls, airports, train stations and other places.
  • The worldwide market for Vending Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 6990 million US$ in 2024, from 5870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vending Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vending Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vending Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vending Machine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vending Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vending Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vending Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vending Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Vending Machine Market Report pages: 138

    1 Vending Machine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vending Machine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vending Machine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vending Machine Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vending Machine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vending Machine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vending Machine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vending Machine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vending Machine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vending Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

