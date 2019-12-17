Ventilation Equipment Market Size, Growth Trends, Future Prospects, And Their Contribution to the Total Market

Ventilation, also known as ventilation, is to feed sufficient fresh air into the indoor space by mechanical or natural methods, and discharge the indoor dirty air that does not meet the sanitary requirements, so that indoor air meets the sanitary requirements and production process needs.

With the general growth rate of various industrial sectors such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals reaching higher rates of growth, new capacity additions for various downstream products are expected to come up over the coming years.

Envirovent

Manrose Manufacturing

Stamm International

Zibo Lihua Ventilation Equipment

VES Andover

Daikin Industries

Lennox International

Takasago Thermal Engineering

Air System Components

Gree Electric

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Kruger Ventilation Industries

Airflow Developments

Maico Elektroapparate-Fabrik

Regions Covered in the Ventilation Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Industrial

Non-Industrial Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Air Filter

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Air Purifier

Roof Vent

Axial Fan