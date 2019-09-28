Ventricular Assist Device Market Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast to 2025

Global “Ventricular Assist Device Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Ventricular Assist Device market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Ventricular Assist Device Market:

Ventricular assist devices are mechanical pumps used to support cardiac circulation in patients who have weakened hearts.A ventricular assist device (VAD) is an electromechanical device for assisting cardiac circulation, which is used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart. The function of VADs is different from that of artificial cardiac pacemakers; some are for short-term use, typically for patients recovering from myocardial infarction (heart attack) and for patients recovering from cardiac surgery; some are for long-term use (months to years to perpetuity), typically for patients suffering from advanced heart failure.The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market include increase in incidence of patients with heart failure and shortage of heart donors. In accordance with the estimates of the American Heart Association, approximately 5.5 million individuals are affected by heart failure in the U.S. In addition, in the U.S., approximately 670,000 new cases of heart failure are diagnosed each year. Moreover, it is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 5.7 million patients of age 20 are affected with heart failure, while 30% of patients are below the age of 60.

Some of the key applications in the foot orthotics insole market include Bridge-to-transplant (BTT), Destination Therapy (DT) and others. Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) segment accounted for over 52.2% share of total sales generated in 2018. Destination Therapy (DT) segment is another leading segment of Ventricular Assist Device market and it accounted for over 30% share of total market in 2018.

Regions Covered in the Ventricular Assist Device Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT)

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Types:

LVADs

RVADs