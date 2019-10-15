 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vermicompost Market Report Highlighting Industry Leaders, Business Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Vermicompost

Global Vermicompost Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Vermicompost Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Vermicompost industry. Vermicompost Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Vermicompost market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • MyNOKE
  • NutriSoil
  • Davos Worm Farms
  • Earthworm
  • Wormpower and many more

    Scope of Vermicompost Report:

  • Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India Production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the world leading manufacturer in global Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015.
  • Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
  • The worldwide market for Vermicompost is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Vermicompost Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Vermicompost Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting
  • Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting
  • Others

    Vermicompost Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Home Gardening
  • Landscaping
  • Golf Courses
  • Horticultural Industry

    Vermicompost Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Vermicompost market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Vermicompost Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Vermicompost Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Vermicompost Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Vermicompost Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Vermicompost Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Vermicompost Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Vermicompost Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Vermicompost Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Vermicompost Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Vermicompost Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Vermicompost Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

