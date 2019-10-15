Vermicompost Market Report Highlighting Industry Leaders, Business Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2024

Global Vermicompost Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Vermicompost Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Vermicompost industry. Vermicompost Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13804287

Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Vermicompost market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davos Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower and many more Scope of Vermicompost Report:

Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India Production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the world leading manufacturer in global Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The worldwide market for Vermicompost is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13804287 Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Vermicompost Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Vermicompost Market Segment by Type, covers:

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Others Vermicompost Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses