Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are minimally invasive, image guided surgical procedures performed to treat the Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF). VCFs can lead to back pain, reduced physical activity, depression, loss of independence, decreased lung capacity, and difficulty sleeping. Bone cement is injected into the back bone (vertebra) to provide support to the broken bone. Due to osteoporosis, vascular malformatins or, less commonly, cancer fractures can be caused in the vertebra. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty help the patient to regain the functional abilities and avoid further vertebral collapse. Kyphoplasty is an advanced version of Vertebroplasty which can stabilize the fracture, restore heights and reduce deformities.

Medtronic

Stryker

J&J (Depuy Synthes)

Globus Medical

Merit Medical

Kinetic Medical

Benvenue

Spine Wave

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Types:

Vertebroplasty

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Applications:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center

The classification includes vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. And the proportion of kyphoplasty in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices is widely used in hospital, ambulatory surgery center and other field. The most proportion of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices are used in hospital, and the proportion is 68% in 2017.

North America is the largest Sales place, with a sales market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 20%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Stryker, J&J (Depuy Synthes), Globus Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.