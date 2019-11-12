 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices

Global “Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Medtronic
  • Stryker
  • J&J (Depuy Synthes)
  • Globus Medical
  • Merit Medical
  • Kinetic Medical
  • Benvenue
  • Spine Wave
  • Teknimed

    The report provides a basic overview of the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Types:

  • Vertebroplasty
  • Kyphoplasty

    Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Ambulatory Surgery Center
  • Others

    Finally, the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification includes vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. And the proportion of kyphoplasty in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices is widely used in hospital, ambulatory surgery center and other field. The most proportion of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices are used in hospital, and the proportion is 68% in 2017.
  • North America is the largest Sales place, with a sales market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 20%.
  • Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Stryker, J&J (Depuy Synthes), Globus Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 120

    1 Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

