Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Vessel

The report shows positive growth in “Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

Some top manufacturers in Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market: –

  • Signalis
  • Indra Company
  • Saab
  • Kongsberg
  • Transas and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 57.80 % of the revenue market.
  • The primary purpose of the original port VTS was to prevent vessel collisions and groundings in the port and entrance areas. The attitude towards the scope of a VTS has been widened to give it a key role in environmental protection in the event of maritime accidents. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) coverage is expanding to include coastal areas, shipping channels and sensitive offshore areas.
  • For forecast, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).
  • The global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • INS and NAS
  • TOS
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Port Service
  • Coastal Service
  • Other

    Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS), with sales, revenue, and price of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS), in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market players.

