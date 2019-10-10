Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

For industry structure analysis, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 57.80 % of the revenue market.

The primary purpose of the original port VTS was to prevent vessel collisions and groundings in the port and entrance areas. The attitude towards the scope of a VTS has been widened to give it a key role in environmental protection in the event of maritime accidents. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) coverage is expanding to include coastal areas, shipping channels and sensitive offshore areas.

For forecast, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).

INS and NAS

TOS

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Port Service

Coastal Service

Other