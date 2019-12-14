VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

Global “VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.
Global VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:
Know About VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration Market:
A V2G system facilitates the flow of power between a power grid and electric drive vehicles such as battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), or fuel cell electric vehicle. These V2G systems also provide a network that helps the owner communicate with the power grid. In addition, the V2G technology provides demand response services to the power grid, enhancing the efficiency of the system while operating heavy loads.
According to the report, one driver in market is change in grid structure allowing decentralized power generation. The power system has undergone dramatic technical and institutional changes over the years. This has occurred due to the deregulation of the power industry, introduction of the smart grid, and the expansion of power generation resources that are connected to the grid. Energy policies in the majority of countries focus on the need for a clean, affordable, and reliable energy supply. This has resulted in power to be generated from low-carbon or no carbon fuels. Utilities and energy companies are making efforts to accommodate these fuels by changing the functioning of the grid. Traditional power grid had linear power generation, partial connection with its customers, and one-way communication. However, energy and utility companies are improving each part of the value chain by implementing new IT technology, which has made the grid smarter. Therefore, installing smart grid technology utilities will provide a higher level of transparency and control on the transmission and distribution of electricity.Â
The VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for VGI/V2G/GIV/Vehicle Grid Integration.
