VHF Antenna Market Exploration Report: Contains Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Major Players

The report titled “Global VHF Antenna Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global VHF Antenna market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The VHF Antenna analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the VHF Antenna in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Antennas Direct

VOXX Accessories Corp

Jasco Products (GE)

Best Buy

Winegard

Mohu

Polaroid

Channel Master

Marathon

KING

As Seen on TV

1byone

Rocam

ANTOP

Mediasonic “Antennas are used to send and receive frequency signals. Very high frequency (VHF) and ultrahigh frequency (UHF) antennas are designed to transmit and pick up different ranges of frequencies in the broadcast spectrum. To help simplify matters, the frequencies in the broadcast spectrum are grouped into channels. Each channel contains six frequencies. For example, channel 2 is assigned to the 54 to 60 megahertz range; channel 3 is assigned to the 60 to 66 megahertz range; and so on. VHF antennas do not transmit and receive the same channels as UHF antennas.” Market Segments by Type:

Indoor VHF Antenna

Amplified VHF Antenna Market Segments by Application:

Domestic

Domestic

Commercia

