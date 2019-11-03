 Press "Enter" to skip to content

VHF Antenna Market Exploration Report: Contains Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Major Players

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

VHF

The report titled “Global VHF Antenna Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global VHF Antenna market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The VHF Antenna analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the VHF Antenna in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Antennas Direct
  • VOXX Accessories Corp
  • Jasco Products (GE)
  • Best Buy
  • Winegard
  • Mohu
  • Polaroid
  • Channel Master
  • Marathon
  • KING
  • As Seen on TV
  • 1byone
  • Rocam
  • ANTOP
  • Mediasonic

     “Antennas are used to send and receive frequency signals. Very high frequency (VHF) and ultrahigh frequency (UHF) antennas are designed to transmit and pick up different ranges of frequencies in the broadcast spectrum. To help simplify matters, the frequencies in the broadcast spectrum are grouped into channels. Each channel contains six frequencies. For example, channel 2 is assigned to the 54 to 60 megahertz range; channel 3 is assigned to the 60 to 66 megahertz range; and so on. VHF antennas do not transmit and receive the same channels as UHF antennas.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Indoor VHF Antenna
  • Amplified VHF Antenna

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Domestic
  • Commercia

    Scope of VHF Antenna Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for VHF Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the VHF Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global VHF Antenna Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of VHF Antenna, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of VHF Antenna, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of VHF Antenna in 2017 and 2018.
    • The VHF Antenna competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The VHF Antenna breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • VHF Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of VHF Antenna sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

