Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

About Vibration Monitoring Equipment:

Vibration monitoring equipment is special equipment which can record and store the mechanical vibration and shock signal. It is typically defined as a means of preventing catastrophic failure in critical rotating machinery – such as power generation plant, larger pumps and main arterial conveying systems – and providing the data needed to accurately determine the optimal schedule for maintenance activities on this plant.

Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market Manufactures:

SKF

GE

Rockwell Automation

Emerson

Schaeffler AG

Honeywell

SHINKAWA Electric

National Instruments

Meggitt

SPM Instrument

Fluke(Danaher)

Siemens

RION

Expert

Instantel

Bruel & Kjaer

Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market Types:

Offline Vibration Monitoring Equipment

Offline Vibration Monitoring Equipment

Online Vibration Monitoring Equipment Vibration Monitoring Equipment Market Applications:

Machinery Manufacturing

Chemical Industry

Vehicle

Electric Power

Other

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Vibration Monitoring Equipment in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Vibration Monitoring Equipment. Increasing of chemical industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on machinery manufacturing industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Vibration Monitoring Equipment will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Vibration Monitoring Equipment industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Vibration Monitoring Equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like SKF, GE, Rockwell Automation, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Vibration Monitoring Equipment and related services. At the same time, United States, occupied 38.86% production market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Vibration Monitoring Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Vibration Monitoring Equipment.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Vibration Monitoring Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.