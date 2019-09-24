Vibration Monitoring Market Size, Research Report 2019 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Emerson Electric

General Electric

National Instruments

SKF

Meggitt

Schaeffler

Analog Devices

The online segment is widely used for vibration monitoring for the equipment in critical plants that work continuously and are highly prone to defects.

North America held the largest size of the vibration monitoring market in 2016. The growing adoption of smart manufacturing or Industry 4.0 in various industries creates a huge demand for vibration monitoring in the region.

The Vibration Monitoring market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vibration Monitoring. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Metals and Mining

Chemicals

Automotive

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Embedded systems

Vibration meters