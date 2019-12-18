 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vibratory Soil Compactor Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Vibratory Soil Compactor

GlobalVibratory Soil Compactor Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vibratory Soil Compactor market size.

About Vibratory Soil Compactor:

Vibratory compactors are frequently used machines to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density for construction and are utilized for in landfill tasks. Some common varieties are plate tamper which is also known as rammers, compactors, vibratory plates and vibratory pad foot compactors.

Top Key Players of Vibratory Soil Compactor Market:

  • WIRTGEN
  • Caterpillar
  • Bomag
  • XCMG
  • Case
  • SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
  • LTD.
  • JCB
  • Dynapac
  • Volvo
  • Shantui
  • Liugong Machinery
  • Ammann
  • Sany
  • XGMA
  • SINOMACH
  • Luoyang Lutong
  • Jiangsu Junma
  • DEGONG

    Major Types covered in the Vibratory Soil Compactor Market report are:

  • Less than 5 ton
  • 5-13ton
  • More than 13 ton

    Major Applications covered in the Vibratory Soil Compactor Market report are:

  • Road Construction
  • Public Engineering
  • Mining
  • Others

    Scope of Vibratory Soil Compactor Market:

  • The global vibratory soil compactor industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is WIRTGEN, whose revenue is $ 267.63 million in 2017, accounts for 15.94% % of total revenue market.
  • The vibratory soil compactor is mainly used in road construction, public engineering and mining field. The application market share of Road Construction is up to about 50% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2023 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vibratory soil compactor manufacturers.
  • Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of labor-efficient vehicles at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of labor-efficient vibratory soil compactor industry.
  • The widely application of vibratory soil compactor promote the growth of customer segments and the rising demand for labor-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the vibratory soil compactor market. With increased collaboration among construction equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners, the products are being designed as per the customer need. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Vibratory Soil Compactor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2250 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vibratory Soil Compactor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vibratory Soil Compactor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vibratory Soil Compactor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vibratory Soil Compactor in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vibratory Soil Compactor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vibratory Soil Compactor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vibratory Soil Compactor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vibratory Soil Compactor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Vibratory Soil Compactor Market Report pages: 137

    1 Vibratory Soil Compactor Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vibratory Soil Compactor by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vibratory Soil Compactor Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vibratory Soil Compactor Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vibratory Soil Compactor Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vibratory Soil Compactor Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vibratory Soil Compactor Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vibratory Soil Compactor Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vibratory Soil Compactor Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vibratory Soil Compactor Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

