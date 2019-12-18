Vibratory Soil Compactor Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

About Vibratory Soil Compactor:

Vibratory compactors are frequently used machines to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density for construction and are utilized for in landfill tasks. Some common varieties are plate tamper which is also known as rammers, compactors, vibratory plates and vibratory pad foot compactors.

Top Key Players of Vibratory Soil Compactor Market:

WIRTGEN

Caterpillar

Bomag

XCMG

Case

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

LTD.

JCB

Dynapac

Volvo

Shantui

Liugong Machinery

Ammann

Sany

XGMA

SINOMACH

Luoyang Lutong

Jiangsu Junma

Major Types covered in the Vibratory Soil Compactor Market report are:

Less than 5 ton

5-13ton

Major Applications covered in the Vibratory Soil Compactor Market report are:

Road Construction

Public Engineering

Mining

Others Scope of Vibratory Soil Compactor Market:

The global vibratory soil compactor industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is WIRTGEN, whose revenue is $ 267.63 million in 2017, accounts for 15.94% % of total revenue market.

The vibratory soil compactor is mainly used in road construction, public engineering and mining field. The application market share of Road Construction is up to about 50% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2023 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vibratory soil compactor manufacturers.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of labor-efficient vehicles at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of labor-efficient vibratory soil compactor industry.

The widely application of vibratory soil compactor promote the growth of customer segments and the rising demand for labor-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the vibratory soil compactor market. With increased collaboration among construction equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners, the products are being designed as per the customer need. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Vibratory Soil Compactor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2250 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.