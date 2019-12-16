Vice Market 2019 Outlook by Import, Export, Production and Consumption by Market Size, Major Countries and Key Players Forecast to 2025

Global “Vice Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Vice Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Vice Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Kurt Manufacturing Company

Gerardi

KITAGAWA

Romheld GmbH Friedrichshutte (ROEMHELD Group )

Wilton Tools

Yaitai Jinguang Tools

GRESSEL

ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme

Jergens

Stanley

Lang Technik GmbH

Georg Kesel

OMIL Srl

Vice is a mechanical apparatus used to secure an object to allow work to be performed on it. Woodworking vises are attached to a workbench, typically flush with its work surface.

The global Vice market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Offline Sales

Online Sales Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Mechanical Vises

Hydraulic Vises