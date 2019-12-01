Video Intercom Devices Market 2019-2024 Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast by Type, Application and Region

About of Video Intercom Devices:

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

Video Intercom Devices Market Manufactures:

Aiphone

Panasonic

Honeywell

Entryvue

Legrand

Fermax

Samsung

TCS

Urmet

Commax

Guangdong Anjubao

Comelit Group

MOX

Zicom

Aurine Technology

Leelen Technology

WRT Security System

Siedle

Nippotec

Fujiang QSR

ShenZhen SoBen

Zhuhai Taichuan

Sanrun Electronic

2N

Kocom

Shenzhen Competition Major Classification:

Analog Type

IP Type Major Applications:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Others

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Scope of Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the video intercom devices industry is not concentrated. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Asia is the largest production area of video intercom devices, and China and Japan are the main production country of video intercom devices in China. Compared with Japan produced products, video intercom devices produced in China are cheap and large volume

Second, the production of video intercom devices increases from 11.14 Million Units in 2012 to 14.16 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.

Third, China is the largest consumption region of video intercom devices, which occupied 36% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 19.5% and 17% of the global total industry.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of video intercom devices producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global video intercom devices revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of video intercom devices driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global Video Intercom Devices market is valued at 1820 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2370 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video Intercom Devices.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.