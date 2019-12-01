 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Video Intercom Devices Market 2019-2024 Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast by Type, Application and Region

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Video Intercom Devices

Global “Video Intercom Devices Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Video Intercom Devices Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814142

About of Video Intercom Devices:

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

Video Intercom Devices Market Manufactures: 

  • Aiphone
  • Panasonic
  • Honeywell
  • Entryvue
  • Legrand
  • Fermax
  • Samsung
  • TCS
  • Urmet
  • Commax
  • Guangdong Anjubao
  • Comelit Group
  • MOX
  • Zicom
  • Aurine Technology
  • Leelen Technology
  • WRT Security System
  • Siedle
  • Nippotec
  • Fujiang QSR
  • ShenZhen SoBen
  • Zhuhai Taichuan
  • Sanrun Electronic
  • 2N
  • Kocom
  • Shenzhen Competition

    Major Classification:

  • Analog Type
  • IP Type

    Major Applications:

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Others

  • The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814142   

    Scope of Report:

  • First, for industry structure analysis, the video intercom devices industry is not concentrated. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Asia is the largest production area of video intercom devices, and China and Japan are the main production country of video intercom devices in China. Compared with Japan produced products, video intercom devices produced in China are cheap and large volume
  • Second, the production of video intercom devices increases from 11.14 Million Units in 2012 to 14.16 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.
  • Third, China is the largest consumption region of video intercom devices, which occupied 36% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 19.5% and 17% of the global total industry.
  • Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of video intercom devices producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • Fifth, for forecast, the global video intercom devices revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of video intercom devices driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The global Video Intercom Devices market is valued at 1820 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2370 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video Intercom Devices.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Video Intercom Devices market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Video Intercom Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Video Intercom Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Video Intercom Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Video Intercom Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Video Intercom Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Video Intercom Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Video Intercom Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Intercom Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814142  

    TOC of Global Video Intercom Devices Market

    1 Video Intercom Devices Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Video Intercom Devices by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Video Intercom Devices Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Video Intercom Devices Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Video Intercom Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Video Intercom Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Video Intercom Devices Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Video Intercom Devices Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Steel Ball Market 2019 by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    Appendix Cancer Treatment Market 2019-2024 by Size, Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

    Global Suspension Concentrates Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2024

    Cloxacillin Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2023 Analysis

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.