Vinpocetine Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

About of Vinpocetine:

Vinpocetine is a synthetic derivative of the vinca alkaloid vincamine, an extract from the lesser periwinkle plant. Vinpocetine was first isolated from the plant in 1975 by the Hungarian chemist Csaba SzÃ¡ntay. The mass production of the synthetic compound was started in 1978 by the Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter Gedeon. The indications is improvement all symptoms of cerebral infarction and cerebral hemorrhage sequela, cerebrovascular atherosclerosis

Vinpocetine Market Manufactures:

Gedeon Richter

Runhong

Sun Pharma

WZT

PUDE

Welman

ZhiTong

Liaoning Zhiying

COVEX

Northeast Pharma

Micro Labs

Major Classification:

Tablet

Injection Major Applications:

Household

Household

Hospital

