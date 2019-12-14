 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion)

GlobalVinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market size.

About Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion):

This report studies the VAE Emulsion market, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) emulsions are based on the copolymerization of vinyl acetate and ethylene, in which the vinyl acetate content can range between 60 and 95 percent, and the ethylene content ranges between 5 and 40 percent of the total formulation. This product should not be confused with the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers, in which the vinyl acetate generally ranges in composition from 10 to 40 percent, and ethylene can vary between 60 and 90 percent of the formulation. VAEs are water-based emulsions, whereas EVAs are solid materials used for hot-melt and plastic molding applications.

Top Key Players of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market:

  • Wacker
  • Celanese
  • DCC
  • Sinopec
  • Vinavil
  • Wanwei
  • Dow
  • Sumika Chemtex
  • SANWEI
  • Shaanxi Xutai

    Major Types covered in the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market report are:

  • Ordinary VAE Emulsions
  • Waterproof VAE Emulsions

    Major Applications covered in the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market report are:

  • Adhesives
  • Paints and Coatings
  • Redispersible Powder
  • Textile Chemicals
  • Others

    Scope of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market:

  • Currently, Wacker, Celanese and DCC are the Big Three of VAE emulsion industry. The bases of the three companies are all over the world. Wacker is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of Celanese were 534.3 K MT, and the company holds a share of 29.6%. In Europe and the United States, Wacker, Celanese are the market leader. Wacker, Celanese and DCC are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. In China, Sinopec, SANWEI and Wanwei have a strong competitive edge.
  • VAE emulsion is mainly used for adhesives, dispersible latex powder and waterproof coating. Adhesives are the most important application. In 2017, adhesives application holds 44% of the consumption market share.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support adhesives industry and RDP industry, it will lead the increase of VAE emulsion demand.
  • The worldwide market for Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 2370 million US$ in 2024, from 1890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market Report pages: 123

    1 Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.