Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) market size.

About Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion):

This report studies the VAE Emulsion market, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) emulsions are based on the copolymerization of vinyl acetate and ethylene, in which the vinyl acetate content can range between 60 and 95 percent, and the ethylene content ranges between 5 and 40 percent of the total formulation. This product should not be confused with the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers, in which the vinyl acetate generally ranges in composition from 10 to 40 percent, and ethylene can vary between 60 and 90 percent of the formulation. VAEs are water-based emulsions, whereas EVAs are solid materials used for hot-melt and plastic molding applications.

Top Key Players of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market:

Wacker

Celanese

DCC

Sinopec

Vinavil

Wanwei

Dow

Sumika Chemtex

SANWEI

Major Types covered in the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market report are:

Ordinary VAE Emulsions

Major Applications covered in the Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market report are:

Adhesives

Paints and Coatings

Redispersible Powder

Textile Chemicals

Others Scope of Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) Market:

Currently, Wacker, Celanese and DCC are the Big Three of VAE emulsion industry. The bases of the three companies are all over the world. Wacker is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of Celanese were 534.3 K MT, and the company holds a share of 29.6%. In Europe and the United States, Wacker, Celanese are the market leader. Wacker, Celanese and DCC are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. In China, Sinopec, SANWEI and Wanwei have a strong competitive edge.

VAE emulsion is mainly used for adhesives, dispersible latex powder and waterproof coating. Adhesives are the most important application. In 2017, adhesives application holds 44% of the consumption market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support adhesives industry and RDP industry, it will lead the increase of VAE emulsion demand.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene Emulsions (VAE Emulsion) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 2370 million US$ in 2024, from 1890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.