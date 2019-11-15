Vinyl Ester Resins Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

Global “Vinyl Ester Resins Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Vinyl Ester Resins in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vinyl Ester Resins Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ashland

Swancor

Sino Polymer

Reichhold

DSM

AOC Resins

Fuchem

Changzhou Tianma Group

Showa Denko

Interplastic Corporation

Hexion The report provides a basic overview of the Vinyl Ester Resins industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Vinyl Ester Resins Market Types:

Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester

PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester Vinyl Ester Resins Market Applications:

FRP Products

Anti-corrosion Coating

FRP Products

Anti-corrosion Coating

Other

Finally, the Vinyl Ester Resins market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Vinyl Ester Resins market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

The upstream of Vinyl Ester Resins industry is Bisphenol A, epoxy resin, methacrylic acid, maleic anhydride, styrene and so on. Since raw material are most commodities, and most manufacturers can achieve part of the internal supply of raw materials, although raw material ratio in the manufacturing cost is relatively high, in general, bargaining power of raw material enterprises is weak. Vinyl Ester Resins industry downstream industry is wide, the mainly fields are fiber reinforce plastic (FRP), button and coating. FRP Products is the largest application of Vinyl Ester Resins with market share of 56.42% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Ester Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.