Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Vinyl Ester Resins Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Vinyl Ester Resins market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Vinyl Ester Resins:

Vinyl Ester Resins, also known as VER, is a resin produced by the esterification of an epoxy resin with an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. The reaction product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent, such as styrene, to a 3545 percent content by weight.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Ashland

Swancor

Sino Polymer

Reichhold

DSM

AOC Resins

Fuchem

Changzhou Tianma Group

Showa Denko

Interplastic Corporation

Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester

PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester Vinyl Ester Resins Market Applications:

FRP Products

Anti-corrosion Coating

Other This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Vinyl Ester Resins industry. Scope of Vinyl Ester Resins Market:

The upstream of Vinyl Ester Resins industry is Bisphenol A, epoxy resin, methacrylic acid, maleic anhydride, styrene and so on. Since raw material are most commodities, and most manufacturers can achieve part of the internal supply of raw materials, although raw material ratio in the manufacturing cost is relatively high, in general, bargaining power of raw material enterprises is weak. Vinyl Ester Resins industry downstream industry is wide, the mainly fields are fiber reinforce plastic (FRP), button and coating. FRP Products is the largest application of Vinyl Ester Resins with market share of 56.42% in 2016.

