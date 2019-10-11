 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Vinyl

Global “Vinyl Ester Resins Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Vinyl Ester Resins market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Vinyl Ester Resins:

Vinyl Ester Resins, also known as VER, is a resin produced by the esterification of an epoxy resin with an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. The reaction product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent, such as styrene, to a 3545 percent content by weight.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Ashland
  • Swancor
  • Sino Polymer
  • Reichhold
  • DSM
  • AOC Resins
  • Fuchem
  • Changzhou Tianma Group
  • Showa Denko
  • Interplastic Corporation
  • Hexion

    Vinyl Ester Resins Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Vinyl Ester Resins Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Vinyl Ester Resins Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Vinyl Ester Resins Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Vinyl Ester Resins Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Vinyl Ester Resins market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Vinyl Ester Resins Market Types:

  • Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester
  • Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
  • High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester
  • Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester
  • PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester

    Vinyl Ester Resins Market Applications:

  • FRP Products
  • Anti-corrosion Coating
  • Other

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Vinyl Ester Resins industry.

    Scope of Vinyl Ester Resins Market:

  • The upstream of Vinyl Ester Resins industry is Bisphenol A, epoxy resin, methacrylic acid, maleic anhydride, styrene and so on. Since raw material are most commodities, and most manufacturers can achieve part of the internal supply of raw materials, although raw material ratio in the manufacturing cost is relatively high, in general, bargaining power of raw material enterprises is weak. Vinyl Ester Resins industry downstream industry is wide, the mainly fields are fiber reinforce plastic (FRP), button and coating. FRP Products is the largest application of Vinyl Ester Resins with market share of 56.42% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Vinyl Ester Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vinyl Ester Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Vinyl Ester Resins market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Vinyl Ester Resins, Growing Market of Vinyl Ester Resins) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Vinyl Ester Resins Market Report pages: 122

    Important Key questions answered in Vinyl Ester Resins market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Vinyl Ester Resins in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Vinyl Ester Resins market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Vinyl Ester Resins market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Vinyl Ester Resins market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vinyl Ester Resins market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Ester Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinyl Ester Resins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Ester Resins in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vinyl Ester Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vinyl Ester Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vinyl Ester Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Ester Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Joann Wilson
