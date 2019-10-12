Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2024

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13813464

Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a silicone fluid used as silicone sealant raw material. Other applications include vinyl & hydride for addition cure, silanol terminated fluids for crystallization cure, as well as epoxy, amine, methacrylate, carbinol, and mercapto functionalities. Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a colorless liquid, with average molecular weight of around 25,000. It is also water, heat, dirt, and dust resistant. Polymerized product provides non-corrosive shield against moisture, dirt and contaminants for electrical components. Polymer may be heat or room temperature cured. Polymerization produces no volatile gases.

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market are: –

GELEST

PCC group

Milliken Chemical

Siltech Corporation.

AB Specialty Silicones and many more Scope of Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Report:

In 2017, the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is led by China, capturing about 40.85% of global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 37.63% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane are concentrated in China. DyStar is the world leader, holding 12.13% production market share in 2017.

North America was the largest regional consumption market for vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane, with revenue exceeding USD 128.80 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to the downstream. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 2.24% from 2017 to 2024.

North America s and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 0.84% and 1.98% from 2017 to 2024, respectively.

In application, vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane downstream is wide and recently vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of HTV and LSR. Globally, the vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is mainly driven by growing demand for LSR which accounts for nearly 65.71% of total downstream consumption of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Segment by Type, covers:

Viscosity (?500?

Viscosity (500-5000)

Viscosity (?5000? Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber)