Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2024

October 12, 2019

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a silicone fluid used as silicone sealant raw material. Other applications include vinyl & hydride for addition cure, silanol terminated fluids for crystallization cure, as well as epoxy, amine, methacrylate, carbinol, and mercapto functionalities. Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a colorless liquid, with average molecular weight of around 25,000. It is also water, heat, dirt, and dust resistant. Polymerized product provides non-corrosive shield against moisture, dirt and contaminants for electrical components. Polymer may be heat or room temperature cured. Polymerization produces no volatile gases.

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market are: –

  • GELEST
  • PCC group
  • Milliken Chemical
  • Siltech Corporation.
  • AB Specialty Silicones and many more

    Scope of Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Report:

  • In 2017, the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is led by China, capturing about 40.85% of global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 37.63% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane are concentrated in China. DyStar is the world leader, holding 12.13% production market share in 2017.
  • North America was the largest regional consumption market for vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane, with revenue exceeding USD 128.80 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to the downstream. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 2.24% from 2017 to 2024.
  • North America s and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 0.84% and 1.98% from 2017 to 2024, respectively.
  • In application, vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane downstream is wide and recently vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of HTV and LSR. Globally, the vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is mainly driven by growing demand for LSR which accounts for nearly 65.71% of total downstream consumption of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane.
  • The worldwide market for Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Viscosity (?500?
  • Viscosity (500-5000)
  • Viscosity (?5000?

    Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber)
  • LSR (Liquid Silicone Rubber)

    Key Performing Regions in the Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Research Offers:

    • Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Industry.
    • Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

    Joann Wilson
