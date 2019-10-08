 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vinyl Tile Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Vinyl

Global “Vinyl Tile Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Vinyl Tile market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Vinyl Tile:

Theres a lot of ground to cover in the world of flooring. Vinyl has been a popular choice for its durability and wide range of styles for many years. Vinyl tile is a flooring material that is generally inexpensive, easy to install, and easy to maintain. Made primarily from polyvinyl chloride resins and plasticizers, these flooring tiles are waterproof and very durable.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Tarkett
  • Gerflor
  • Armstrong
  • Mannington Mills
  • NOX Corporation
  • Shaw
  • Hanwha
  • LG Hausys
  • Mohawk
  • Polyflor
  • Congoleum
  • Forbo
  • TOLI
  • Beaulieu
  • Tajima
  • Metroflor
  • Interface
  • RiL
  • Karndean
  • Roppe
  • Milliken
  • Kraus
  • Parterre
  • Kingdomfloor
  • Snmo LVT
  • Hailide New Material
  • Taide Plastic Flooring

    Vinyl Tile Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Vinyl Tile Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Vinyl Tile Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Vinyl Tile Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Vinyl Tile Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Vinyl Tile market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Vinyl Tile Market Types:

  • Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
  • Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)
  • Others

    Vinyl Tile Market Applications:

  • Commercial Use
  • Residential Use

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Vinyl Tile industry.

    Scope of Vinyl Tile Market:

  • In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile.
  • Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.
  • According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of vinyl tile. North America is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the North America consumption of vinyl tile is 171.71 million Sq.m. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With lower human cost, raw materials and strong market demand, many big international brands have set up factories in China.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, vinyl tile consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of vinyl tile is estimated to be 653.57 million Sq.m.
  • The worldwide market for Vinyl Tile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 9570 million US$ in 2024, from 7390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vinyl Tile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Vinyl Tile market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Vinyl Tile, Growing Market of Vinyl Tile) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Vinyl Tile Market Report pages: 136

    Important Key questions answered in Vinyl Tile market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Vinyl Tile in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Vinyl Tile market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Vinyl Tile market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Vinyl Tile market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vinyl Tile market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Tile product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinyl Tile, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Tile in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vinyl Tile competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vinyl Tile breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vinyl Tile market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Tile sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

