Vinyl Tile Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

About Vinyl Tile:

Theres a lot of ground to cover in the world of flooring. Vinyl has been a popular choice for its durability and wide range of styles for many years. Vinyl tile is a flooring material that is generally inexpensive, easy to install, and easy to maintain. Made primarily from polyvinyl chloride resins and plasticizers, these flooring tiles are waterproof and very durable.

Vinyl Tile Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Vinyl Tile Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Vinyl Tile Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Vinyl Tile Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Vinyl Tile Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Vinyl Tile market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Vinyl Tile Market Types:

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Others Vinyl Tile Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Vinyl Tile Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

This report also presents the manufacturer's landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Vinyl Tile industry. Scope of Vinyl Tile Market:

In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile.

Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.

According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of vinyl tile. North America is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the North America consumption of vinyl tile is 171.71 million Sq.m. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With lower human cost, raw materials and strong market demand, many big international brands have set up factories in China.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, vinyl tile consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of vinyl tile is estimated to be 653.57 million Sq.m.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Tile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 9570 million US$ in 2024, from 7390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.